Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collections: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu starrer nets Rs. 13.50 Cr on 2nd Saturday

Mirzapur: The Movie collected Rs. 13.50 crore nett approx on its 2nd Saturday. This marks a 40 per cent growth from the previous day and a 57 per cent week-on-week drop. The nine-day cumulative box office collections for the film stand at Rs. 168 crore nett approx.

The growth on Saturday was a bit muted. Films these days can even double up on Saturdays, but even on the lower end they do grow by at least more than 50 per cent. That wasn’t the case here, which is a little surprising considering the film has largely found audience acceptance. It’s unclear why this happened.

Advertisement

One could think of the film instead getting bigger growth on Sunday, on account of Monday being a holiday, and at times when Monday is a holiday, Saturday does get less growth. However, advances for Sunday are flat with Saturday, so it's not that either. Perhaps the walk-up business will make a difference, but this is out of the ordinary.

That said, this minor anomaly does little to change the bigger picture. Mirzapur: The Movie is a big success, not just for the makers but for the industry as a whole. The film should open up a model of transitioning TV/digital IPs into theatrical, which could be highly lucrative.

The Box Office Collections of Mizapur: The Movie in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 25.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 31.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 35.50 cr. Monday Rs. 16.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 15.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 12.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 10.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 9.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 13.50 cr. Total Rs. 168.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Advertisement

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Avengers Endgame Encore India Advance Booking: Earth's mightiest heroes off to superb start selling 25000 tickets