Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collections: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu starrer nets Rs. 210 Cr after third weekend

Mirzapur: The Movie collected Rs. 11.75 crore nett approx in its third weekend. This marks a 68 per cent drop from the previous weekend, which is a bit on the high side. However, since the level of collections is high enough, it is acceptable. The growth over the weekend was again modest, which is kind of puzzling as the film had a very strong trend in the first week and then suddenly it started having an ordinary trend. Then again, since the level of collection is high enough, it isn’t a cause for concern.

The cumulative box office collections for the film stand at Rs. 210.50 crore nett approx. At the end of the third week, it should reach around Rs. 216 crore nett. From there, it is probably going to close over/under Rs. 225 crore nett.

The film is a SUPER HIT, the third biggest HIT of the year so far, behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Hanuman Ansh. This is an excellent result not only for its makers but also for the industry, as it has demonstrated that successful digital IPs can make the transition to theatres. In times when the box office is becoming more and more driven by IPs, with the 90s superstars slowly transitioning out and there being no real new stars in a long time, this is a welcome development.

The Box Office Collections for Mirzapur: The Movie in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 145.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 53.75 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 2.85 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 4.65 cr. Total Rs. 210.50 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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