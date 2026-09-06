Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collections: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu starrer netts Rs. 57 Cr in 2 days in India

Mirzapur: The Movie had an excellent second day at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 31.50 crore nett approx. This marks a 25 per cent jump from its opening day, which is solid growth. What’s better is the fact that the first day was a holiday, so the real value of this growth is more like 60 per cent, which is a stellar surge and bodes well for its full run potential.

The growth was pretty much across the board, with Maharashtra and Karnataka seeing the best growth. The Hindi states had relatively less growth, given the holiday factor was bigger there on Friday, but the fact that they managed to grow at all is incredible. It seemed like Gujarat may see some drop early in the day, but even there it ended up with growth. The only drop came in Bihar, which is the norm for a big opener, more so when the first day was a holiday. Delhi-UP remains the leading circuit, with the film recording BUMPER occupancies across all major centres of the circuit yesterday.

The two-day cumulative box office collections for the film stand at Rs. 56.50 crore nett approx. The advances for Sunday are up from Saturday quite well enough, which should enable the film to aim for Rs. 35 crore nett today. That will put its opening weekend over Rs. 90 crore nett, an outstanding outcome for the film. The film is a SUPER HIT; if the weekdays hold strongly, there is a way for it to go on to be a BLOCKBUSTER.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Mirzapur: The Movie in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 25.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 31.50 cr. Total Rs. 56.50 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.