Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collections: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu starrer rakes up a fantastic Rs. 25 Cr opening day in India

Mirzapur: The Movie had a fantastic first day at the Indian box office, collecting almost Rs. 25 crore nett. This ranks as the third-highest opening day of the year for a Bollywood film, trailing behind Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2 and just ahead of Awarapan 2. The top openings are all franchise or IP driven films. While the others were film franchises, Mirzapur: The Movie is a medium transition from digital streaming to film, which is sort of a first but works similarly.

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The film benefited from the Janmashtami holiday, but even without it, it would’ve cleared the Rs. 20 crore nett mark. The film performed the best in the Hindi heartland, with Delhi-UP leading from the front, followed by Gujarat. In the latter, Janmashtami is a highly lucrative release period, after Diwali. Other Hindi states like Rajasthan, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh performed strongly. Maharashtra underindexed relatively, albeit still strong, because of two factors: A) lack of holiday boost and B) Mirzapur is fundamentally a North Indian mass entertainer.

Mirzapur: The Movie is a HIT on arrival with its opening. It’s the seventh HIT of the year after Border 2, Dhurandhar 2, Bhooth Bangla, Dhamaal 4, Awarapan 2 and Hanuman Ansh. The year may have begun on a mediocre note, but with a couple of surprise winners, it's turning out to be a good one, perhaps on par with pre-pandemic times by the end of it, with three big films to come in the last three months.

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Looking ahead, the advances for Saturday are on par with opening day, which is fantastic. Given the first day was a holiday, some drop could have been there on the second day, but based on advances, the film may end up growing some. That would ensure a weekend over Rs. 75 crore nett, on the high end, likely over Rs. 80 crore nett.

While this outcome may come as a surprise to many, it shouldn’t. The box office has repeatedly shown that established IPs can generate significant returns, and Mirzapur is one of the strongest digital IPs to come in India. In fact, the potential was perhaps even greater, but the last season of the series wasn’t as well received, and this is a prequel/filler, not a continuation of the story, which would have a higher interest level. That is just an aside; no one should be complaining here.

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While television-to-film transitions have worked successfully in several international markets, India has never truly embraced the model. Mirzapur will probably lead to some other digital IPs going the film route. The best option is probably The Family Man, a spy thriller with a blend of family drama, humour, and a highly likeable lead. If done right, there is strong potential with that one. Here’s to more of this.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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