Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collections: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu starrer reach Rs. 181 Cr after 2nd weekend

Mirzapur: The Movie collected. Rs. 13.25 crore nett approx on its 2nd Sunday at the Indian box office, closing its 2nd weekend at Rs. 36.25 crore nett approx. The ten-day cumulative box office collections for the film stand at Rs. 181.25 crore nett approx.

The second weekend drop from opening weekend was 60 per cent, which is a decent to good hold, especially considering the highly impressive opening the film had. However, the trend on Saturday and Sunday wasn’t good. In fact, the film dropped on Sunday compared to Saturday, which is very unusual. There is probably some Ganesh Chaturthi impact in Maharashtra at play, but that can’t be all of it, as even the northern circuits where the festival is limited had an ordinary trend over the weekend. Counting out that reason, its unsure why this has happened.

Fortunately, the film has already done so well in opening week that this underwhelming Saturday-Sunday trend has done little damage to its overall performance. It may, however, affect its lifetime potential. After the excellent hold on Monday, Rs. 250 crore nett had looked like a near certainty. That target now appears considerably more difficult. The film is a SUPER HIT; there is still a shot at reaching BLOCKBUSTER if the film can sustain well from here.

The Box Office Collections for Mirzapur: The Movie in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 25.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 31.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 35.50 cr. Monday Rs. 16.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 15.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 12.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 10.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 9.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 13.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 13.25 cr. Total Rs. 181.25 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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