Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collections: Hold steadily on Tuesday netting Rs. 15 Cr, Cume Rs. 123 Cr in 5 days

Mirzapur: The Movie collected Rs. 15 crore nett approx on Tuesday at the Indian box office. This brings the five-day cumulative box office collections of the film to Rs. 123 crore nett approx.

There was a drop from Monday, which is, well, the natural course of things, although Tuesdays have lately started growing due to discount day or the presumption of discount day among the audience. The discount day brings extra audience, which typically compensates for the fall in price and then some more. However, when a film is already faring strongly, the extra footfalls may not add up to overcome the fall in price, which is what happened here. Footfalls yesterday for Mirzapur were pretty much on par with the opening day and 2 lakh higher than Monday, but grosses came in a bit short.

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Wednesday advances are strong, almost on par with Monday. The walkup business will be a bit short, so there will likely still be a drop, but it may not be as high as some of the recent films have seen. The film is on course to collect over Rs. 145 crore nett in its first week. If Wednesday's hold is strong, as advances suggest, it could be closer to Rs. 150 crore nett. The film’s trajectory is for a BLOCKBUSTER so far; it will be the hold today, and ultimately the 2nd Friday that will set it in stone.

The Box Office Collections of Mirzapur: The Movie in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 25.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 31.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 35.50 cr. Monday Rs. 16.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 15.00 cr. Total Rs. 123.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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