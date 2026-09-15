Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collections: Holds well on 2nd Monday, Cume reaches Rs. 186 Cr in 11 days

Mirzapur: The Movie collected Rs. 5.25 crore nett approx on its 2nd Monday at the Indian box office. The drop from Friday is 45 per cent, which is a decent to good hold on paper, but there is some holiday boost in play, meaning the underlying trend is a bit weak. The film was trending strongly until its 2nd Friday, but for reasons that are not entirely clear, the weekend failed to get the kind of growth one would have expected. As a result, Monday collections are slightly lower than what one would have expected on Friday.

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The running total stands at Rs. 186 crore nett approx. The 2nd week is headed for Rs. 55 crore nett or so, which will take its total collections to Rs. 200 crore nett by Thursday. From there, the film should clear Rs. 225 crore nett, for a closing somewhere around Rs. 230-240 crore nett.

Mirzapur: The Movie is a SUPER HIT, delivering an excellent result not only for its makers but also for the industry, as it has demonstrated that successful digital IPs can make the transition to theatres. In times when the box office is becoming more and more driven by IPs, with the 90s superstars slowly transitioning out and there being no real new stars in a long time, this is a welcome development.

The Box Office Collections of Mirzapur: The Movie are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 25.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 31.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 35.50 cr. Monday Rs. 16.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 15.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 12.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 10.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 9.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 13.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 5.25 cr. Total Rs. 186.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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