Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collections: Kicks off second week with a strong Rs. 9.50 Cr, tops Rs. 150 Cr cume

Mirzapur: The Movie kicked off its 2nd week with a solid Rs. 9.50 crore nett approx on Friday. The film declined by 5 per cent from the previous day, while the week-on-week drop is a healthy 60 per cent from a holiday opening day. This brings its eight-day cumulative box office collections to Rs. 154.50 crore nett approx. The film is expected to earn Rs. 40 crore nett plus in its 2nd weekend, which would take it close to Rs. 190 crore nett by EOD Sunday.

The 2nd Friday hold keeps the film on course to be a BLOCKBUSTER. If the weekend growth is strong, that will put it in stone. The film has a practically free run till the release of Drishyam 3, although you have some releases in the coming weeks and Hanuman Ansh going uber strong as a holdover, so it's not exactly a free run. There is also going to be a holiday benefit on Monday and Tuesday due to Ganesh Chaturthi. All in all, the film has performed strongly so far, and the outlook is very positive, especially considering not many saw this coming.

The Box Office Collections for Mirzapur: The Movie in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 25.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 31.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 35.50 cr. Monday Rs. 16.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 15.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 12.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 10.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 9.50 cr. Total Rs. 154.50 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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