Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collections: Passes the Wednesday hold test, Nets Rs. 135 Cr in 5 days

Mirzapur: The Movie passed the crucial Wednesday hold test, with the film collecting Rs. 12 crore nett approx. The drop from Tuesday was 20 per cent. A better vantage point is the drop from Monday, which was 25 per cent, normal for the course; in fact, at this level of business, better than normal. Lately we have seen films slip on Wednesdays after holding well on Monday and Tuesday. Mirzapur has avoided that. The Wednesday collections are on par with Border 2, a film which started at a level about 40 per cent higher on its opening day and 30 per cent on Tuesday.

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The six-day cumulative box office collections stand at Rs. 135 crore nett approx. The first week is headed for Rs. 145 crore nett. Then it's about where it lands on 2nd Friday and sort of weekend growth; it will ascertain where it will eventually lead. Continuing comparison with Border 2, that film added Rs. 95 crore nett after its first week. Mirzapur is having a better trend, and there will be some holiday benefit of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday and Tuesday. Considering all that, Mirzapur: The Movie is on course to collect over Rs. 250 crore nett in lifetime box office. That should be good enough for it to be classified as a BLOCKBUSTER.

The Box Office Collections of Mirzapur: The Movie in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 25.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 31.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 35.50 cr. Monday Rs. 16.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 15.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 12.00 cr. Total Rs. 135.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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