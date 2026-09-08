Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collections: Posts an Excellent hold on Monday netting Rs. 107 Cr in 4 days, Sets it to be a BLOCKBUSTER

Mirzapur: The Movie registered an excellent hold on its first Monday, with the film collecting Rs. 16 crore nett approx. This marks a 35 per cent drop from its opening day, which is a very strong hold, but that opening day was boosted by the Janmashtami holiday, making the real value hold even better at about a 20 per cent decline. Furthermore, the film is going for discounts today, and the advances are superb, which should lead to a further surge in collections.

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The four-day running total stands at Rs. 107 crore nett approx. The first week should reach around Rs. 145-150 crore nett.

On paper, a Monday hold of this nature is typically enough to call for a BLOCKBUSTER; however, there is a bit of a pause, as lately it has been seen that films are not finishing to the level that their Monday hold suggested. To name them, Awarapan 2, Welcome to the Jungle or even Dhamaal 4 and before that, Border 2. To be fair, the first two had competition cut their run short, but even Dhamaal 4 and Border 2's finish wasn’t that impressive. Having said that, Mirzapur: The Movie A) has a stronger Monday hold than those three, B) is in a good position competition-wise, and C) even if it follows Dhamaal 4 and Border 2, it will get to BLOCKBUSTER. Still, it will be better to wait for the Wednesday hold to make the call.

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The Hindi box office has been on a healthy run since the release of Welcome to the Jungle at the end of June. There has been a steady flow of releases, producing multiple successes, while even the underperformers managed to get initial, except Batwara 1947. The year-end slate is also promising, so 2026 could finish as the strongest post-pandemic year for the Hindi film industry, possibly on par with some of the pre-pandemic years.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Mirzapur: The Movie in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 25.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 31.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 35.00 cr. Monday Rs. 16.00 cr. Total Rs. 107.50 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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