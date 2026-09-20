Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office: Pankaj Tripathi and Ravi Kishan starrer jumps to Rs 4.10 crore on 3rd Saturday; Emerges SUPER HIT

Mirzapur: The Movie continues its strong run at the Indian box office. The action thriller recorded further growth on its 3rd Saturday, collecting around Rs 4.10 crore nett. The film has maintained a steady run at the box office and is now looking to build further momentum.

After adding Rs 2.75 crore nett on Friday, the Pankaj Tripathi and Ravi Kishan starrer has now collected around Rs 205.35 crore nett in India, including its 3rd Saturday collection. As the movie is already a superb hit, the film should continue its momentum to further its collections on the 3rd Sunday.

The Box Office Collections for Mirzapur: The Movie in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 145.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 53.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 2.75 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 4.10 cr. Total Rs. 205.35 cr.

About Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie follows the ruthless outlaw Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, who rules the city of Mirzapur through fear and power. The film is an interquel set during the events of the series’ first season.

The film features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, and more in key roles.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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