Early Box Office Trends: Mirzapur The Movie emerges SUPER HIT with day two seeing strong growth

Mirzapur: The Movie is poised to be a SUPER HIT, with the film looking to collect around Rs. 28-29 crore nett on its second day. Through matinees, the film is running around 10 per cent ahead of its opening day. The lead shall grow to likely around 15 per cent as the day goes on. If the night shows come stronger than expected, it could very well hit the Rs. 30 crore nett mark, which will be 20 per cent over its first day.

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The best growth for the film is coming in Maharashtra, where the first day wasn’t a holiday. Mysore is also seeing big growth, which it normally does on Saturday. Delhi-UP remains the top market and is actually growing strongly from the first day. The Hindi heartland is looking to be on par with the first day, while Gujarat may end up with some drop as Janmashtami is a huge holiday there.

Since the first day for the film was a holiday, the real value growth will be closer to or over 50 per cent, which is a fantastic surge in collections after a strong opening. This growth basically assures the SUPER HIT verdict, as when you are growing that well on the second day, you are going to hold well enough later in the run. The potential is there for even a better result than SUPER HIT; that will depend on where it lands on Monday and its hold on subsequent days/weeks.

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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