Mirzapur Worldwide Opening Weekend Box Office: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal & Ravi Kishan's film ROARS globally with Rs 132 crore in 3 days flat

Mirzapur: The Movie wrapped up its opening weekend on a banger note. The gangster action drama, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, smashed over Rs. 132 crore gross in its 3-day weekend haul at the worldwide box office. The movie fetched over Rs. 108 crore (Rs. 90 crore nett) from the domestic markets. Additionally, it grossed around USD 2.5 million, i.e., Rs. 24 crore from the international territories.

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, and others, the movie emerged as a Super-HIT venture at the box office, thanks to its superb run over the weekend. The movie gained mainly positive word-of-mouth, which is reflected in its box office run, too.

Mirzapur is expected to hold well on weekdays too and close its opening week on a favorable note. However, the biggest competitor for the film is Hanuman Ansh, which is stronger than ever, despite losing out on showcasing this week. Since they both cater to different sections of the audience, they both can co-exist together and continue their glorious box office run.

If the weekdays hold strongly, there is a way for it to go on to be a BLOCKBUSTER. It will be interesting to see how far Mirzapur can go at the worldwide box office.

The box office collections for Mirzapur: The Movie are as follows:

Area Nett India Rs. 108.00 cr. Overseas Rs. 24.00 cr. Total Rs. 132.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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