Mollywood Times Worldwide Box Office: Naslen starrer ends theatrical run at Rs 19.50 crore globally, turns a flop

Naslen's Mollywood Times turned out to be a disappointing affair at the box office. The movie exhausted its entire box office run at Rs. 19.50 crore gross worldwide. Of which, Rs. 10 crore came from Kerala alone, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 2.50 crore. The movie found a little audience in the foreign markets, where it could gross another Rs. 7 crore.

Directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak, Mollywood Times was released with much anticipation. However, it couldn't really impress the audience. The mixed to average word-of-mouth affected its run severely, which is why it turned out to be a flop venture at the box office.

Had the film received a positive reception, things would have been much better. The Naslen movie is now streaming on an OTT platform. Let's see whether it can find its audience digitally or not.

Box office collections of Mollywood Times are as follows:

Day Gross Box Office Kerala Rs. 10.00 crore Rest of India Rs. 2.50 crore Overseas Rs. 7.00 crore

(USD 730K) WORLDWIDE Rs. 19.50 crore

Mollywood Times follows a young man who dreams of becoming the greatest horror filmmaker in Malayalam cinema, drawing inspiration from M. Night Shyamalan. The story focuses on the challenges he faces and the lengths he goes to in pursuit of that dream. The film is being touted as a “hate letter” to cinema.

The movie stars Naslen in the lead role, with Sharaf U Dheen appearing as the co-lead. Apart from them, the cast includes Sangeeth Prathap, Althaf Salim, Roshan Shanavas, Prasanth Alexander, Rajesh Madhavan, and several others in key roles. Additionally, Basil Joseph and Vineeth Sreenivasan are expected to appear in cameo appearances.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalized collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Mohanlal's crime thriller closes theatrical run at Rs 237 crore globally