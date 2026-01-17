Nari Nari Naduma Murari Box Office: Sharwanand starrer TAKES OFF with a solid reception, grosses Rs 5.8 crore in 3 days

Nari Nari Naduma Murari, starring Sharwanand in the lead role, was released in theatres on January 14, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti this year. With an impressive reception at the box office, the movie has managed to gross Rs 5.8 crore within just three days.

Opening with Rs 0.8 crore, the film faced stiff competition from Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, which was released a few days earlier. However, on the following day, the movie saw a significant jump, grossing Rs 2.5 crore at the box office on Day 2.

During the festive weekend, the film showcased a steady and strong reception, making a notable impact. Despite having limited screens this week, the movie has continued to record strong occupancy in theatres, grossing an estimated Rs 2.5 crore on Day 3.

With the trend appearing stable, it would not be surprising if the film maintains its momentum and improves its numbers in the coming days.

Day-wise box office collections of Nari Nari Naduma Murari are as follows:

Day Gross Wednesday Rs 0.8 crore Thursday Rs 2.5 crore Friday Rs 2.5 crore Total Rs 5.8 crore

More about Nari Nari Naduma Murari

Nari Nari Naduma Murari is a comedy drama that narrates the life of a young man who plans to marry his love and colleague. However, things take a wild turn when his ex-girlfriend returns to his life as his boss.

Caught between his former and current lovers, he experiences several moments filled with comical misunderstandings and chaos.

Apart from Sharwanand, the Ram Abbaraju directorial features Samyuktha, Sakshi Vaidya, Sree Vishnu, and several others in key roles.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

