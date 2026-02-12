Nari Nari Naduma Murari Final Worldwide Box Office Collections: Sharwanand starrer rom-com closes theatrical run at IMPRESSIVE Rs 36 crore globally

Telugu comedy film, Nari Nari Naduma Murari, has wrapped its entire box office run on a phenomenal note. The Sharwanand, Samyuktha and Sakshi Vaidya starrer fetched around Rs. 36.25 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Released during Sankranthi 2026, Nari Nari Naduma Murari stormed approx. Rs 28 crore from the Indian markets, that too, from an opening day of mere Rs. 1 crore. That said, the comedy film recorded a superb hold throughout its run. It raked in over USD 900K (Rs. 8.25 crore) from the international territories, of which USD 725K came from North America alone.

With such an impressive theatrical run, Nari Nari Naduma Murari emerged as a Clean Hit venture at the box office. The movie was released on limited screens due to strong competition from the rival releases including Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Anaganaga Oka Raju, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapathi, and The Raja Saab. Despite such intense competition, the movie not only impressed the audience but also gained traction at the box office.

Box Office Collections of Nari Nari Naduma Murari are as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 25.25 cr. Nizam Rs. 12.50 cr. Ceded Rs. 2.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 10.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 2.35 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.40 cr. INDIA Rs. 28.00 cr. United States USD 750K Rest of World USD 150K OVERSEAS USD 900K (Rs. 8.25 cr.) WORLDWIDE Rs. 36.25 cr.

For the unversed, Nari Nari Naduma Murari is a comedy drama that narrates the life of a young man who plans to marry his love and colleague. However, things turn upside down when his ex-girlfriend returns to his life as his boss. Caught between his former and current lovers, he experiences several moments filled with comical misunderstandings and chaos.

Directed by Ram Abbaraju, the Telugu comedy film also stars Sree Vishnu, Naresh, Sunil, Sampath Raj, and Vennela Kishore apart from the lead trio Sharwanand, Samyuktha and Sakshi Vaidya.

