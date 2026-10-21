Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collections: Yami Gautam starrer horror comedy adds Rs 4 crore on Dussehra, collects Rs 17.50 crore in 5 days

Nayyi Navelli minted Rs. 4 crore on its first Tuesday, courtesy of the Dussehra holiday. The movie jumped by 60 per cent from the previous day. The 5-day theatrical cume of the Yami Gautam starrer reached Rs. 17.50 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Directed by Balaji Mohan, the movie garnered an average word-of-mouth among the audience, which is reflected in its box office performance too. Had the horror comedy met with positive reception, things would have been slightly better.

The movie is heading to close its first week around Rs. 23 to 25 crore nett at the Indian box office. The only consolation for Nayyi Navelli is that it is performing better than Rajkummar Rao's legal drama, Prahaar and Yami Gautam's last release, Haq. Based on current trends, the movie is likely to close its entire run around Rs. 35 to 40 crore mark.

The box office collection of Nayyi Navelli in India is as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 3.00 cr. Day 2 Rs. 4.00 cr. Day 3 Rs. 4.00 cr. Day 4 Rs. 2.50 cr. Day 5 Rs. 4.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 17.50 cr.

About Nayyi Navelli

Set in Meerut, Nayyi Navelli follows a troubled household whose fortunes change after a mysterious new bride arrives. Her seemingly miraculous abilities bring peace and prosperity to the family, but her presence soon raises suspicions. While some believe she has supernatural powers, others suspect she could be a witch.

The film stars Yami Gautam Dhar alongside Adinath Kothare, Mita Vashisht, Sonal Jha, Sunita Rajwar, Rajesh Dubey, Aaditya Kulshreshth and Prateek Pachauri.

Written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film is directed by Balaji Mohan and produced by Himanshu and Aanand L Rai. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while Rishi Punjabi is the cinematographer and Sumeet Kotian is the editor.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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