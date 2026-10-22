Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collections: Yami Gautam starrer horror comedy registers 55 per cent drop on Day 6, crosses Haq's lifetime

Nayyi Navelli collected Rs. 1.25 crore on its Day 6 (Wednesday). The movie registered a significant drop of 55 per cent from the previous day. The horror comedy took its 6-day theatrical cume to Rs. 19.25 crore nett at the Indian box office. The movie is heading to close its first week at Rs. 21-22 crore nett.

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The only consolation for Nayyi Navelli is that it is performing better than its rival release, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam. It also crossed the lifetime cume of Yami Gautam's last release, Haq (Rs. 19.25 crore nett) in its 6 days of theatrical run. However, that doesn't make a difference as the latest venture is also heading towards a similar fate.

Based on current trends, the Balaji Mohan directorial is likely to close its entire run around Rs. 30 to 40 crore nett at the Indian box office. That will be another flop for Yami Gautam.

The box office collection of Nayyi Navelli in India is as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 3.00 cr. Day 2 Rs. 4.00 cr. Day 3 Rs. 4.00 cr. Day 4 Rs. 2.50 cr. Day 5 Rs. 4.00 cr. Day 6 Rs. 1.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 19.25 cr.

About Nayyi Navelli

Set in Meerut, Nayyi Navelli follows a troubled household whose fortunes change after a mysterious new bride arrives. Her seemingly miraculous abilities bring peace and prosperity to the family, but her presence soon raises suspicions. While some believe she has supernatural powers, others suspect she could be a witch.

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The film stars Yami Gautam Dhar alongside Adinath Kothare, Mita Vashisht, Sonal Jha, Sunita Rajwar, Rajesh Dubey, Aaditya Kulshreshth and Prateek Pachauri.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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