Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collections: Yami Gautam's horror comedy is a FLOP, collects mere Rs 2 crore in 2nd weekend

Nayyi Navelli witnessed a sharp decline in its second weekend, adding Rs. 2 to 2.25 crore to the tally. The movie recorded a 65 per cent drop from the opening weekend, which was itself disappointing. The running cume of the Yami Gautam starrer reached Rs. 22.50 crore nett at the Indian box office.

The movie turned out to be a flop. Considering how the film is performing now, it is heading to close its entire run around Rs. 30 crore or so. That will be an unfortunate end for the film. The only consolation for Nayyi Navelli is that it performed better than Yami Gautam's previous release, Haq.

Directed by Balaji Mohan, the horror comedy garnered mixed word-of-mouth among the audience, which is one of the major reasons why it failed at the box office. Had the film met with positive reception, its box office performance would have been much better.

The box office collection of Nayyi Navelli in India is as follows:

Day Box Office Week 1 Rs. 20.50 cr. 2nd Weekend Rs. 2 to 2.25 cr. Total Rs. 22.50 cr.

About Nayyi Navelli

Set in Meerut, Nayyi Navelli follows a troubled household whose fortunes change after a mysterious new bride arrives. Her seemingly miraculous abilities bring peace and prosperity to the family, but her presence soon raises suspicions. While some believe she has supernatural powers, others suspect she could be a witch.

The film stars Yami Gautam Dhar alongside Adinath Kothare, Mita Vashisht, Sonal Jha, Sunita Rajwar, Rajesh Dubey, Aaditya Kulshreshth and Prateek Pachauri.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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