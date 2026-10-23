Nayyi Navelli Box Office: Yami Gautam starrer horror comedy collects Rs 20 crore in first week, needs strong trends ahead

Nayyi Navelli collected Rs. 1.25 crore on its Day 7 (Thursday), registering a 28 per cent drop from the previous day. The movie took its first-week theatrical cume to Rs. 20.50 crore nett at the Indian box office. That's a low first week.

The only consolation for Nayyi Navelli is that it is performing better than Prahaar at the box office, but trailing behind Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 in Hindi. The Yami Gautam starrer is expected to see some growth in the second weekend and take its running cume to Rs. 25 crore or so.

Based on current trends, the movie is heading to close its entire run around Rs.30 to 40 crore mark. It is heading to towards a disappointing end at the box office.

The box office collection of Nayyi Navelli in India is as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 3.00 cr. Day 2 Rs. 4.00 cr. Day 3 Rs. 4.00 cr. Day 4 Rs. 2.50 cr. Day 5 Rs. 4.00 cr. Day 6 Rs. 1.75 cr. Day 7 Rs. 1.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 20.50 cr.

About Nayyi Navelli

Set in Meerut, Nayyi Navelli follows a troubled household whose fortunes change after a mysterious new bride arrives. Her seemingly miraculous abilities bring peace and prosperity to the family, but her presence soon raises suspicions. While some believe she has supernatural powers, others suspect she could be a witch.

The film stars Yami Gautam Dhar alongside Adinath Kothare, Mita Vashisht, Sonal Jha, Sunita Rajwar, Rajesh Dubey, Aaditya Kulshreshth and Prateek Pachauri.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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