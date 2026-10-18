Nayyi Navelli Day 2 Box Office Collections: Yami Gautam starrer horror comedy jumps by 25 per cent, targets Rs 10 crore weekend

Nayyi Navelli collected Rs. 3.75 crore on Day 2 (Saturday), bringing the two-day theatrical cume to Rs. 6.75 crore nett at the Indian box office. The movie registered a 25 per cent spike from the opening day. The Yami Gautam starrer horror comedy drama is expected to see another growth today and close its first weekend at the Rs. 10 crore nett mark.

Directed by Balaji Mohan, the movie is performing better than Yami Gautam's previous release, HAQ. However, that won't make a difference. It garnered mixed reactions from the audience, which is a major concern for its box office fate. All eyes are now on Monday hold. It will be interesting to see how the film performs on weekdays.

Seeing current trends, the movie is heading towards a disappointing end at the box office.

The box office collection of Nayyi Navelli in India is as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 3.00 cr. Day 2 Rs. 3.75 cr. Total Rs. 6.75 cr.

About Nayyi Navelli

Nayyi Navelli is set in Meerut and follows a troubled household whose fortunes change after a mysterious new bride arrives. Her seemingly miraculous abilities bring peace and prosperity to the family but raise suspicions among its members, with one believing that she is a supernatural witch.

As bizarre incidents unfold, the story explores whether she is an evil force or a supernatural protector caught in a larger battle between good and evil.

Yami Gautam Dhar plays the lead role, alongside Adinath Kothare, Mita Vashisht, Sonal Jha, Sunita Rajwar, Rajesh Dubey, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Prateek Pachauri, and others in key roles.

Written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film is directed by Balaji Mohan and produced by Himanshu and Aanand L Rai. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the film’s music, while Rishi Punjabi serves as the cinematographer and Sumeet Kotian as the editor.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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