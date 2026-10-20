Nayyi Navelli Day 4 Box Office Collections: Yami Gautam starrer horror comedy nets Rs 2.5 crore, totaling around Rs 13 crore

Yami Gautam Dhar's Nayyi Navelli witnessed an expected drop at the box office on its first Monday, collecting around Rs. 2.5 crore nett on Day 4. The horror comedy has taken its total collection to Rs. 13.5 crore nett in four days.

The film enjoyed a decent opening weekend, collecting Rs. 3 crore on Friday, followed by Rs. 4 crore each on Saturday and Sunday. Its opening weekend total stood at around Rs. 11 crore nett, giving it a reasonable start.

However, collections took a dip on Monday as the film entered the working week. While the decline was expected after the weekend, its weekday performance will be important in determining whether it can maintain momentum in the coming days.

Nayyi Navelli has opened better than Yami Gautam's previous release, Haq, in terms of its opening weekend collection. However, mixed word of mouth could pose a challenge as the film moves into its first full week.

With Rs. 13.5 crore nett already in the bag, the film will need to show a steady hold over the next few days to strengthen its theatrical run.

The box office collection of Nayyi Navelli in India is as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 3.00 cr. Day 2 Rs. 4 cr. Day 3 Rs. 4 cr. Day 4 Rs. 2.5 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 13.5 cr.

About Nayyi Navelli

Set in Meerut, Nayyi Navelli follows a troubled household whose fortunes change after a mysterious new bride arrives. Her seemingly miraculous abilities bring peace and prosperity to the family, but her presence soon raises suspicions. While some believe she has supernatural powers, others suspect she could be a witch.

The film stars Yami Gautam Dhar alongside Adinath Kothare, Mita Vashisht, Sonal Jha, Sunita Rajwar, Rajesh Dubey, Aaditya Kulshreshth and Prateek Pachauri.

Written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film is directed by Balaji Mohan and produced by Himanshu and Aanand L Rai. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while Rishi Punjabi is the cinematographer and Sumeet Kotian is the editor.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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