Nayyi Navelli Final Box Office Collections: Yami Gautam starrer horror comedy to close theatrical run at Rs 24 crore

Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam in the lead role, has almost exhausted its theatrical run at the Indian box office. The movie fetched Rs. 20.50 crore in its opening week, followed by a disastrous Rs. 2.75 crore in the second week. That's a sharp 85 per cent drop from the first week.

The movie went down to collecting in lakhs in the second week itself, indicating its theatrical end soon. Backed by Colour Yellow Productions, Nayyi Navelli netted over Rs. 23.25 crore in its two-week theatrical run. It has almost exhausted its entire run, at around Rs. 24 crore nett domestically.

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Directed by Balaji Mohan, the horror comedy met with average reception among the audience, which is why it failed at the box office. Had the movie garnered positive word-of-mouth, there would have been some chances of it having a good run. It turned out to be a disappointing affair at the box office.

The box office collection of Nayyi Navelli in India is as follows:

Day Box Office Week 1 Rs. 20.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 2.75 cr. Total Rs. 23.25 cr.

(Rs. 24 cr. final exp.)

About Nayyi Navelli

Set in Meerut, Nayyi Navelli follows a troubled household whose fortunes change after a mysterious new bride arrives. Her seemingly miraculous abilities bring peace and prosperity to the family, but her presence soon raises suspicions. While some believe she has supernatural powers, others suspect she could be a witch.

The film stars Yami Gautam Dhar alongside Adinath Kothare, Mita Vashisht, Sonal Jha, Sunita Rajwar, Rajesh Dubey, Aaditya Kulshreshth and Prateek Pachauri.

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Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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