Nayyi Navelli Opening Day Box Office Collections: Yami Gautam starrer horror comedy nets Rs 3 crore on Day 1

Nayyi Navelli kicked off its box office journey on a good note, collecting Rs. 3 crore on its opening day at the Indian box office. The Yami Gautam starrer horror-comedy drama is expected to see decent growth over the first weekend and close at around Rs. 10 crore.

Nayyi Navelli recorded a better opening than the previous Yami Gautam starrer Haq, which had an opening of Rs. 1.75 crore. Directed by Balaji Mohan, the movie met with mixed word-of-mouth among the audience, which should be a major concern for the makers.

The horror comedy is facing several other releases like Jailer 2, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, Whalefall, and others. Among them, Nayyi Navelli is currently leading with its opening day collection. It will be interesting to see how the film performs after the weekend.

The box office collection of Nayyi Navelli in India is as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 3.00 cr. Total Rs. 3.00 cr.

About Nayyi Navelli

Nayyi Navelli is set in Meerut and follows a troubled household whose fortunes change after a mysterious new bride arrives. Her seemingly miraculous abilities bring peace and prosperity to the family but raise suspicions among its members, with one believing that she is a supernatural witch.

As bizarre incidents unfold, the story explores whether she is an evil force or a supernatural protector caught in a larger battle between good and evil.

Yami Gautam Dhar plays the lead role, alongside Adinath Kothare, Mita Vashisht, Sonal Jha, Sunita Rajwar, Rajesh Dubey, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Prateek Pachauri, and others in key roles.

Written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film is directed by Balaji Mohan and produced by Himanshu and Aanand L Rai. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the film’s music, while Rishi Punjabi serves as the cinematographer and Sumeet Kotian as the editor.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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