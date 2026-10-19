Nayyi Navelli Opening Weekend Box Office Collections: Yami Gautam starrer collects DECENT Rs 11 crore in 3 days

Yami Gautam Dhar’s Nayyi Navelli has had a decent opening weekend at the Indian box office. The horror comedy collected around Rs 4 crore on Day 3, taking its total opening weekend collection to approximately Rs 11 crore nett.

The film opened with Rs 3 crore on Friday, followed by around Rs 4 crore on Saturday. With Sunday’s collections added to the total, the film has managed to cross the Rs 10 crore mark in its first three days.

The film has performed better than Yami Gautam ’s previous release, Haq, in its opening weekend. However, its box office journey will now depend on how well it holds on weekdays. The film has received mixed word of mouth from the audiences, which could affect its performance in the coming days.

The box office collection of Nayyi Navelli in India is as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 3.00 cr. Day 2 Rs. 4 cr. Day 3 Rs. 4 cr. (approx.) Total Rs. 11 cr.

About Nayyi Navelli

Set in Meerut, Nayyi Navelli follows a troubled household whose fortunes change after a mysterious new bride arrives. Her seemingly miraculous abilities bring peace and prosperity to the family, but her presence soon raises suspicions. While some believe she has supernatural powers, others suspect she could be a witch.

The film stars Yami Gautam Dhar alongside Adinath Kothare, Mita Vashisht, Sonal Jha, Sunita Rajwar, Rajesh Dubey, Aaditya Kulshreshth and Prateek Pachauri.

Written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film is directed by Balaji Mohan and produced by Himanshu and Aanand L Rai. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while Rishi Punjabi is the cinematographer and Sumeet Kotian is the editor.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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