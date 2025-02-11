Ne Zha 2 Box Office: Animated Chinese movie BLOWS ALL LIDS OFF; Projections at mind-numbing USD 2 Billion domestic gross

Ne Zha 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 animated blockbuster Ne Zha, is rewriting box office history in China. Directed by Jiaozi, the film has amassed an astounding USD 1.16 billion in just 13 days, surpassing Minions (USD 1.16 billion) to become the sixth highest-grossing animated film globally and the 28th highest-grossing film of all time. With projections now pointing toward a jaw-dropping USD 2 billion domestic total, Ne Zha 2 is proving to be an unstoppable force.

On its second Monday, the offering grossed a staggering USD 65.5 million from 233,000 screenings, marking the biggest second Monday in a single market ever. This represents just a 43.3% drop from its first Monday, showcasing remarkable audience retention. Pre-sales for its second Tuesday stand at USD 15.3 million, with a hike in screenings to 234,000. The film is expected to cross the USD 1.2 billion milestone by tomorrow.

Ne Zha 2 continues the journey of its titular hero alongside his companion Ao Bing. It is loosely based on the classic 16th-century Chinese novel Investiture of the Gods (Fengshen Yanyi). Following the events of the first film, the duo sacrifices themselves using the Chaos Pearl’s energy, causing their bodies to perish while saving their souls. Taiyi Zhenren attempts to reconstruct their bodies using a seven-colored lotus but faces unexpected challenges. Meanwhile, Shen Gongbao releases the Four Dragon Kings, including Ao Guang, Dragon King of the East, who threatens to destroy Chentangguan. Ne Zha must rise again to defend his home in a high-stakes battle.

Released in China on January 29, 2025, during the Chinese New Year, Ne Zha 2 is available in multiple formats, including 2D, 3D, IMAX, CINITY, Dolby Cinema, and 4DX. The film’s breathtaking visuals, gripping narrative, and deep-rooted mythological themes have resonated strongly with audiences, cementing its place as one of China’s greatest animated successes.

With its record-breaking performance and continued momentum, Ne Zha 2 is well on its way to becoming one of the highest-grossing films in Chinese cinematic history.