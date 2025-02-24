Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam Day 4 Box Office Trends: Dhanush’s directorial rom-com holds decently on 1st Monday

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam starring Pavish, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, R. Sarathkumar, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan, is holding up decently on its first Monday.

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam opens with 10% occupancy on Day 4

Written and directed by Dhanush, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam opened with a reasonable morning occupancy of 10% on its first Monday. It further went to 15% in the afternoon shows. The movie is expected to record a decent Day at the box office today and take the total cume to slightly over Rs 5 crore mark.

For the unversed, the coming-of-age romantic comedy had collected Rs 1.35 crore on its opening day. Further it got some traction and polled Rs 1.65 crore on Day 2 followed by Rs 1.50 crore on Day 3. Its opening weekend remained at Rs 4.50 crore gross at the Kollywood box office.

The occupancy in the evening and night shows will determine whether the movie can clock Rs 1 crore today or not. As of now, it is expected to add Rs 60 to 75 lakh to the tally on Day 4.

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam struggles due to Dragon wave in Tamil Nadu

The romantic comedy met with positive word-of-mouth but couldn't make it big in its opening weekend. The major reason behind its decent box office performance is the clash with Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon, which holds much more entertainment value than the feel good NEEK. Moreover, the India vs Pakistan cricket match turned out to be another major hurdle and curtailed its box office potential on Sunday.

Looking at the current trends of Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, it is expected to wind up its box office journey with an average verdict. However, it will be interesting to see if the movie can stick to the cinemas for a long run, even on the low screen count.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.