Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam Day 5 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Dhanush's directorial rom-com remains decent; needs to show better trends
Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam written and directed by Dhanush, is faring decently at the box office. The movie remained slow on Day 5 after an average opening weekend.
Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) grosses Rs 50 lakh on Day 5; needs to show better trends
Opened with Rs 1.35 crore, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam aka NEEK witnessed a spike on Day 2 and collected Rs 1.65 crore. It got hit by the India vs Pakistan cricket match on Day 3 and could collect Rs 1.50 crore only, taking the opening weekend cume to Rs 4.50 crore gross in Tamil Nadu.
Further, it registered a drop and grossed Rs 60 lakh on Day 4. As per estimates, the movie dipped on Tuesday too, and could add only Rs 50 lakh to the tally. The total 5-day cume of Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam stands at Rs 5.60 crore gross at the Kollywood box office.
Starring an ensemble cast of Pavish, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, R. Sarathkumar, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon and Ramya Ranganathan, the rom-com is mounted on a controlled budget. The movie needs to show better trends in order to succeed at the box office. The Dhanush directorial remained far behind Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon.
Day wise box office collections of Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam are as follows:
|Days
|Gross Tamil Box Office
|Day 1
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 1.65 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 0.60 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 0.50 crore (exp.)
|Total
|Rs 5.60 crore
Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) in cinemas
Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, aka NEEK, is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
