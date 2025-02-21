Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam Final Advance Bookings Tamil Nadu: Dhanush's directorial set to take a decent start; relies on word of mouth

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, aka NEEK, written and directed by Dhanush and starring an ensemble cast, is all set to hit the big screens in a couple of hours. The movie has recorded decent advance sales at the Tamil Nadu ticket window.

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam aims for a decent start; depends on word-of-mouth

Bankrolled by Wunderbar Films, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam has recorded reasonably good pre-sales of Rs 1 crore for the opening day in Tamil Nadu. Looking at its advances, the movie will heavily depend on word-of-mouth and initial public reception. If walk-ins help, the coming-of-age comedy drama has potential to get a successful verdict at the box office.

Starring Pavish, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, R. Sarathkumar, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon and Ramya Ranganathan, the movie is mounted on a controlled budget. However, it will face a major clash with Pradeep Ranganathan's comedy drama, Dragon.

Both titles are released together and cater to a similar age group. Dragon has taken the upper hand in advance sales. However, it will be interesting to see if it can maintain a lead til the end of its theatrical run or if the Dhanush directorial will spin the wheel in its favor.

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam in cinemas

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, aka NEEK, is gearing up to hit the screens this weekend. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.