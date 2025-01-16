Nosferatu North America Box Office Update: Superhit horror-drama eyes USD 100 million photo finish

Nosferatu continues its impressive journey toward $100M at the North American box office, making waves as a standout horror-drama that combines stunning visuals with a chilling plot.

Nosferatu had an impressive third Tuesday at the North American box office on January 14, grossing USD 1M. The drop in the horror-drama’s earnings compared to the previous Tuesday was only 44.3%, which is remarkable given the offering lost 50% of its theaters last Friday, now playing across 3,082 domestic screens.

Nosferatu’s Tuesday gross brought its U.S. cume to USD 83.7M, making it the third highest-grossing film in Focus’ U.S. box office history. The film surpassed Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Brokeback Mountain to achieve this feat. The 2005 film ended its run at the $83 million mark.

Starring Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, and others, Nosferatu is now eyeing a $100 million run in the U.S.

The Robert Eggers-directed film debuted in theaters on December 25. The official logline for Nosferatu describes it as a “gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.”

The film, a remake of the 1922 black-and-white silent movie by F.W. Murnau, was made on a budget of $50 million.

The film received positive reviews, with an impressive 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It also won a National Board of Review award for cinematography and is nominated for four Critics Choice Awards.

Nosferatu has braved serious competition from A Complete Unknown, Babygirl, and more, making its ticket sales accomplishment all the more commendable.

