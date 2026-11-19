O.M (Operation Mole), starring Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, and Mammootty, is all set for a record opening at the box office. The movie registered massive advance sales on the global front. Here's a look at its worldwide advance sales for the opening day.

As of 6 PM (Thursday, Nov 19), the action drama, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, stormed over Rs. 13.50 crore in advances for the opening day at the worldwide ticket window. This itself is the biggest career advance for Dhanush. The movie is expected to wind up its opening day advance at Rs. 15 crore or so, since it has a couple more hours in hand.

Breaking it down into territories, the Tamil film fetched a solid Rs. 5 crore advance in its home state alone. It also recorded a good advance in the Telugu belt, where it raked in over Rs. 2 crore or so. The movie will have a good release in Kerala too, thanks to Mammootty's casting. In Kerala, O.M grossed nearly Rs. 1.50 crore so far, followed by around Rs. 75 lakh in Karnataka. The rest came from overseas markets.

It will be interesting to see how the film performs at the box office. Though it will have some competition with Ramayana and Scene, it still has a chance to set a solid base with such an advance. The rest will depend on its word-of-mouth among the audience.

About O.M

O.M: Operation Mole , originally titled OM Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood, is an upcoming action thriller set against the backdrop of the red sandalwood trade in the Seshachalam forests and the temple towns of South India.

The story follows an undercover officer who disguises himself as a woodcutter to enter a powerful group controlled by an influential figure known as 'Red Hills' Karthikeya, aka Siya. Meanwhile, officer Nithya Reddy leads Operation Mole to dismantle the network. As their paths cross, a dangerous conflict involving power, greed, and betrayal unfolds.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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