O.M Chapter 1, starring Dhanush, Mammootty, Sreeleela, and Sai Pallavi, collected Rs. 2.50 crore on its second Friday. The movie registered a 30 per cent drop from the previous day. The 8-day theatrical cume of the action drama reached Rs. 76.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Backed by Wunderbar Films, the movie is expected to close its second weekend at the Rs. 80-83 crore mark. How far it can go from there will depend on how it holds in the coming days. The Dhanush starrer movie is suffering in its home state, probably due to mixed talks and criticism towards its second half. It had a fantastic start but couldn't maintain the same momentum further.

The Rajkumar Periasamy directorial has a massive cost of production, which is not justified enough by its box office performance so far. O.M Chapter 1 is heading towards an underwhelming theatrical run. Its fate will also determine whether the makers take the franchise forward or not.

Day-wise box office collections of O.M Chapter 1 in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 19.75 crore 2 Rs. 17.00 crore 3 Rs. 17.00 crore 4 Rs. 6.75 crore 5 Rs. 5.50 crore 6 Rs. 4.50 crore 7 Rs. 3.50 crore 8 Rs. 2.50 crore Total Rs. 76.50 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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