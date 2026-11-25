O.M Chapter 1, starring Dhanush, Mammootty, Sreeleela, and Sai Pallavi, added Rs. 5.50 crore on its first Tuesday. The movie registered an 18 per cent drop from the previous day. This took its running cume to Rs. 66 crore gross at the Indian box office. It is heading to close its first week around Rs. 72 to 75 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Day-wise box office collections of O.M Chapter 1 in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 19.75 crore 2 Rs. 17.00 crore 3 Rs. 17.00 crore 4 Rs. 6.75 crore 5 Rs. 5.50 crore Total Rs. 66.00 crore

O.M Chapter 1 performed best in Tamil Nadu, where it grossed Rs. 27 crore so far. The movie fetched around Rs. 13.75 crore from Kerala, Rs. 15.75 crore from AP/TS and Rs. 7 crore from Karnataka. The rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 2.50 crore to the tally.

The Dhanush movie needs to hold well in the second week too for a healthy run at the box office.

Area-wise box office collections of O.M Chapter 1 are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 27.00 crore Karnataka Rs. 7.00 crore APTS Rs. 15.75 crore Kerala Rs. 13.75 crore North Rs. 2.50 crore TOTAL Rs. 66.00 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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