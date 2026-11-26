O.M Chapter 1, starring Dhanush, Mammootty, and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, collected Rs. 4.50 crore on its first Wednesday. The action thriller, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, registered an 18 per cent drop from the previous day. The running cume of O.M Chapter 1 reached Rs. 70.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The movie is heading to close its first week around the Rs. 75 crore mark. It needs to show strong trends ahead in the second week for a healthy run at the box office. Seeing its current trends, the movie is expected to collect Rs. 100 crore gross by the end of its second week. How far it can go from there on will depend on how it holds up in the coming weeks.

O.M is performing best in its home state, where it fetched around Rs. 30 crore so far. Though the Dhanush movie is witnessing ordinary trends in Tamil Nadu, it is doing well in Kerala, Karnataka, and Telugu states.

Day-wise box office collections of O.M Chapter 1 in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 19.75 crore 2 Rs. 17.00 crore 3 Rs. 17.00 crore 4 Rs. 6.75 crore 5 Rs. 5.50 crore 6 Rs. 4.50 crore Total Rs. 70.50 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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