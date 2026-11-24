Tamil film O.M Chapter 1 collected Rs. 6.75 crore on its first Monday, registering a 65 per cent drop from the opening day. That's a big drop, to say the least. The 4-day theatrical cume of the Dhanush starrer reached Rs. 59.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the action thriller collected Rs. 25.25 crore in its home state. Outside Tamil Nadu, the movie recorded a good hold. It fetched around Rs. 14.25 crore from the Telugu twin states. Co-starring Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Mammootty, the movie grossed around Rs. 12.35 crore in Kerala and Rs. 6.40 crore in Karnataka. The rest of the Indian markets contributed a sum of Rs. 1.25 crore to the overall tally.

O.M Chapter 1 took a promising start but couldn't maintain the same momentum over the weekend, and now a big drop on Monday should be concerning for its fate at the box office. The Dhanush starrer needs to record solid trends ahead in order to end its theatrical run on a healthy note. Let's see how it performs in the coming days.

Area-wise box office collections of O.M Chapter 1 are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 25.25 crore Karnataka Rs. 6.40 crore APTS Rs. 14.25 crore Kerala Rs. 12.35 crore North Rs. 1.25 crore TOTAL Rs. 59.50 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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