O.M Chapter 1, starring Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, and Mammootty, maintained a good hold on its second day. The action thriller, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, collected Rs. 17 crore on its second day, registering a 15 per cent drop from the previous day. The movie took its two-day theatrical cume to Rs. 36.75 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Backed by Wunderbar Films, the movie collected Rs. 16.25 crore in Tamil Nadu, which witnessed a drop on Day 2. Outside its home state, the action thriller held well. It grossed Rs. 8.50 crore from the Telugu markets, Rs. 7 crore from Kerala and Rs. 4 crore from Karnataka. The rest of the Indian markets contributed a sum of Rs. 1 crore.

The Dhanush starrer is expected to close its opening weekend at Rs. 50 crore gross mark at the Indian box office. The fate of O.M Chapter 1 will depend on how it holds in the coming days. The movie garnered positive word-of-mouth among the audience, which is a good sign.

Area-wise box office collections of O.M Chapter 1 are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 16.25 crore Karnataka Rs. 4.00 crore AP/TS Rs. 8.50 crore Kerala Rs. 7.00 crore North India Rs. 1.00 crore Total Rs. 36.75 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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