O.M Chapter 1, starring Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, and Mammootty in the lead roles, remained stable on its Day 3. The movie collected Rs. 17.10 crore on Day 3, bringing its first three-day cume to Rs. 54 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Backed by Wunderbar Films, the Rajkumar Periasamy directorial recorded ordinary trends, and it didn't witness the kind of growth it needed over the weekend after a good start. It showed better trends in outside local markets. Though the word-of-mouth was largely favourable, it still didn't see the momentum in Tamil Nadu.

Now, all eyes are on its Monday hold. If the film manages to record good trends ahead, it might sail out well and close its theatrical run on a positive note. Holdover releases like Scene and others are near their theatrical end. The Dhanush starrer doesn't have much competition, other than Ramayana and recently released Hollywood titles, which means it has the potential to witness good momentum in the coming days.

Day-wise box office collections of O.M Chapter 1 in India are as follows:

Day India Box Office 1 Rs. 19.75 crore 2 Rs. 17.15 crore 3 Rs. 17.10 crore (est.) Total Rs. 54.00 crore gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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