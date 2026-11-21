Dhanush's latest venture, O.M Chapter 1, recorded a banger opening at the box office. The movie stormed over Rs. 19.75 crore on its opening day at the Indian box office. It fetched around Rs. 9 crore from the home state alone.

Outside Tamil Nadu, the Dhanush-led movie collected Rs. 2 crore from Karnataka, Rs. 4.50 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and Rs. 3.75 crore from Kerala. The rest of the Indian markets contributed a sum of Rs. 50 lakh to the overall tally. Globally, the movie recorded the biggest opening for Dhanush.

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Co-starring Mammootty and Sai Pallavi, O.M Chapter 1 garnered mainly favourable reception among the audience, which is a good sign for its box office performance ahead. Directed by Amaran fame Rajkumar Periasamy, the action thriller is expected to grow well over the weekend and then record a good trend on the weekdays. Depending on how the film trends in the coming weeks will determine the fate of the film.

Area-wise box office collections of O.M Chapter 1 are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 9.00 crore Karnataka Rs. 2.00 crore AP/TS Rs. 4.50 crore Kerala Rs. 3.75 crore North India Rs. 0.50 crore Total Rs. 19.75 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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