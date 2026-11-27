O.M Chapter 1, starring Dhanush, Mammootty, Sreeleela, and Sai Pallavi, collected Rs. 3.50 crore on its Day 7 (Thursday). The movie registered a 20 per cent drop from the previous day. The running cume of O.M Chapter 1 reached Rs. 74 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the movie should aim for a good jump in its second weekend and take its entire cume to the Rs. 90 crore mark. It is expected to storm past the Rs. 100 crore mark by the end of its second week. How far it can go from there on will depend on its hold in the later weeks. Globally, the movie has already smashed the Rs. 100 crore gross mark.

Though the Dhanush movie is performing well in all territories, it is witnessing ordinary trends in its home turf, Tamil Nadu. Its fate will depend on how long-legged its theatrical run can be.

Day-wise box office collections of O.M Chapter 1 in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 19.75 crore 2 Rs. 17.00 crore 3 Rs. 17.00 crore 4 Rs. 6.75 crore 5 Rs. 5.50 crore 6 Rs. 4.50 crore 7 Rs. 3.50 crore Total Rs. 74.00 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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