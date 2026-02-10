O' Romeo Advance Booking: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer sells 2700 tickets in National Chains for Day 1

O' Romeo, marking the fourth collaboration of Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bharadwaj, is all set to hit the big screens this weekend. The action romantic drama has opened its advance booking in the evening today (February 10, 2026), three days prior to the release. Here's a look how the initial advance reports are.

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, O' Romeo has sold around 2700 tickets in the top two national chains for the opening day. The initial rush is somewhat missing as of now. The Shahid Kapoor starrer has a couple of days to show some legs and close its pre-sales on a respectable note.

Based on the trends and buzz around the movie, O' Romeo is forecasted to open in the vicinity of Rs. 4 crore to Rs. 7 crore, with a pinpoint prediction of Rs. 5.50 crore. This is a decent figure in today's times but not enough for such a well-budgeted action romantic drama. Co-starring Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey, and Farida Jalal, the movie should have ideally targeted a double-digit start, if not more.

The movie is releasing alongwith Tu Yaa Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor. Though the Shahid Kapoor film will have an edge in showcasing and collections, it will still have to prove its worth on the content front. So far the promotional assets of O' Romeo have received a positive response from the audience. Let's see how the film turns out to be. If it manages to open to a positive reception, the movie will see an instant growth in its footfalls.

​Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Border 2 Box Office Collections 3rd Tuesday: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, & Ahan Shetty's film records good spike, crosses Rs 295 crore mark