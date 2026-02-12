O' Romeo Advance Booking: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's romantic action film sells 10,000 tickets in National Chains for Day 1

O' Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, is all set to hit the big screens this weekend. The movie has opened its advances yesterday, three days prior to the release. So far, the advance booking looks pretty decent and in the range of Shahid Kapoor's last two releases, Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya and Devaa.

As of Wednesday (Feb 12, 2026), the romantic action drama sold around 10,000 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, the movie has one more day in hand to show some legs and close its pre-bookings on a respectable figure.

Based on the current trends, O' Romeo is heading to wind its advance booking around 30,000 admissions in the national multiplex chains, which is in sync with Pinkvilla Predicts. As we forecasted, the movie is currently looking for a start of Rs. 4.50 crore to Rs. 7.50 crore, with a pinpoint prediction of Rs. 6.50 crore nett.

Comparing to the previous two releases of Shahid Kapoor, O' Romeo is on slightly better side. However, that won't be enough for the film as the movie has relatively higher budget. The fate of O' Romeo depends on its word-of-mouth. If the movie manages to impress the audience, it will see an instant boost in its collections.

Co-starring Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey, and Farida Jalal, the star-studded film is clashing with Tu Yaa Main on February 13, 2026. It will be interesting to see whether the upcoming action love story can mark the comeback of Shahid Kapoor at the box office, after the failure of Devaa.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

