O' Romeo Box Office Collections 4th Friday: Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bharadwaj's film enters 4th Weekend with Rs 30 lakh, targets Rs 60 crore final

O' Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, entered its fourth week today. The movie recorded a dip of 15 per cent on the fourth Friday over its last day, collecting Rs. 30 lakh. The drop from the previous Friday is around 57 per cent. That said, the movie is running in its final legs now.

The running cume of O' Romeo has reached Rs. 58.30 crore nett at the Indian box office. The movie is expected to close its 4th weekend around Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 1.10 crore, which will eventually take its cume to Rs. 59 crore or so. Based on the current trends, the movie will end up doing Rs. 60 crore by the end of its theatrical run.

It is not a good total for such a well-budgeted film that has an ensemble star cast. Backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the Vishal Bharadwaj directorial turned out to be a disappointment at the box office. The Shahid Kapoor starrer met with mixed-bag reactions, which is why it couldn't see the kind of trend it needed at the ticket window.

The Box Office Collections of O' Romeo in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 41.75 cr. Week Two Rs. 11.75 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.70 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 0.90 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 0.40 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 0.65 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 0.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 0.35 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 0.30 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 58.30 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

