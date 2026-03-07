O' Romeo Box Office Collections 4th Friday: Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bharadwaj's film enters 4th Weekend with Rs 30 lakh, targets Rs 60 crore final
Vishal Bharadwaj's latest outing, O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, is looking to wrap its entire theatrical run at Rs 60 crore mark. Check out the details.
O' Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, entered its fourth week today. The movie recorded a dip of 15 per cent on the fourth Friday over its last day, collecting Rs. 30 lakh. The drop from the previous Friday is around 57 per cent. That said, the movie is running in its final legs now.
The running cume of O' Romeo has reached Rs. 58.30 crore nett at the Indian box office. The movie is expected to close its 4th weekend around Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 1.10 crore, which will eventually take its cume to Rs. 59 crore or so. Based on the current trends, the movie will end up doing Rs. 60 crore by the end of its theatrical run.
It is not a good total for such a well-budgeted film that has an ensemble star cast. Backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the Vishal Bharadwaj directorial turned out to be a disappointment at the box office. The Shahid Kapoor starrer met with mixed-bag reactions, which is why it couldn't see the kind of trend it needed at the ticket window.
The Box Office Collections of O' Romeo in India are as follows:
|Day
|Nett
|Week One
|Rs. 41.75 cr.
|Week Two
|Rs. 11.75 cr.
|3rd Friday
|Rs. 0.70 cr.
|3rd Saturday
|Rs. 1.00 cr.
|3rd Sunday
|Rs. 0.90 cr.
|3rd Monday
|Rs. 0.40 cr.
|3rd Tuesday
|Rs. 0.65 cr.
|3rd Wednesday
|Rs. 0.50 cr.
|3rd Thursday
|Rs. 0.35 cr.
|4th Friday
|Rs. 0.30 cr. (est.)
|Total
|Rs. 58.30 cr.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar 2 release date preponed; paid previews to begin on March 18