O' Romeo Box Office Collections 4th Saturday: Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri starrer registers a good spike, targets Rs 60 crore finish

O' Romeo registered a roughly 75 per cent spike on the 4th Saturday over the previous day. The movie took its second weekend's cume to Rs. 82 lakh in two days. Allied to its Rs. 58 crore cume of the first three weeks, the running box office collections of O' Romeo now stand at Rs. 58.82 crore nett in India.

The Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer recorded a dip of 48 per cent over the previous Saturday. That said, the romantic action drama is running in its final legs now. It will keep running in cinemas until Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge arrives. Based on the current trends, the Vishal Bharadwaj directorial is looking to wind up its entire run around the Rs. 60 crore nett mark.

It is not a good total for such a well-budgeted film that has an ensemble star cast. Backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the Vishal Bharadwaj directorial turned out to be a disappointment at the box office. The Shahid Kapoor starrer met with mixed-bag reactions, which is why it couldn't see the kind of trend it needed at the ticket window.

The Box Office Collections of O' Romeo in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 41.75 cr. Week Two Rs. 11.75 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.70 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 0.90 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 0.40 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 0.65 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 0.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 0.35 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 0.30 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 0.52 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 58.82 cr.

