O' Romeo Box Office Collections: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri collects Rs. 1.20 crore in 4th weekend, cume nears theatrical end

Vishal Bharadwaj's O' Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead role, along with Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey, Farida Dalal, and others, registered a dip in collections on its 4th Sunday. The drop came due to the India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup Final match.

Estimates suggest that the movie added Rs. 30 lakh to the tally, closing its 4th weekend at Rs. 1.20 crore. This takes its running cume to Rs. 59.20 crore nett at the Indian box office. O' Romeo is running in its final legs now. It is expected to leave cinemas with the arrival of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

Based on the current trends, the Shahid Kapoor starrer is likely to close its entire theatrical run at Rs. 60-61 crore nett in India, turning out to be a flop at the box office. The romantic action drama met with mixed-bag reactions, which is why it couldn't see the kind of trend it needed at the ticket window.

The numbers it manages to do on the crutches of the Buy-One-Get-One offer. BOGO could help in the perception of higher NETT numbers, but that comes at the cost of SHARE or an additional expense under P&A, however one would like to see it. That said, even if the film had done somewhat better, like say Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, it wouldn’t have been enough to cover the budget. The costs were a bit much for the face value of the film.

The Box Office Collections of O' Romeo in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 41.75 cr. Week Two Rs. 11.75 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.70 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 0.90 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 0.40 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 0.65 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 0.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 0.35 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 0.30 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 0.50 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 0.40 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 59.20 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

