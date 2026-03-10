O' Romeo Box Office Collections: Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri collects Rs. 25 lakh on 4th Monday, approaches Rs 60 crore mark

O' Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, collected Rs. 25 lakh on its 4th Monday. The action romantic drama registered a drop of 15 per cent over the last Friday. Though the hold is commendable, it won't be able to help the movie in any way, as this dip is coming from an already low level of collections.

The movie took its 4th week's cume to Rs. 1.45 crore in the first four days. It is looking to wind up its fourth week at Rs. 1.70 crore or so. Currently standing at Rs. 59.45 crore, O' Romeo will wrap up its 28-day theatrical run around Rs. 60 crore or so. That would also mark its end at the box office.

The Vishal Bharadwaj directorial hasn't done well at the box office. The numbers it manages to do on the crutches of the Buy-One-Get-One offer. BOGO could help in the perception of higher NETT numbers, but that comes at the cost of SHARE or an additional expense under P&A; however, one would like to see it. That said, even if the film had done somewhat better, like say Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, it wouldn’t have been enough to cover the budget. The costs were a bit much for the face value of the film.

The Box Office Collections of O' Romeo in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 41.75 cr. Week Two Rs. 11.75 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.70 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 0.90 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 0.40 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 0.65 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 0.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 0.35 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 0.30 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 0.50 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 0.40 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 0.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 59.45 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office: Ranveer Singh led juggernaut closing in on USD 2 million advance in United States