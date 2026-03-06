O' Romeo Box Office Collections: Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri starrer earns nearly Rs 4.50 crore in Week 3, nets Rs 58 crore in 21 days
Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri starrer O' Romeo, directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, registered a 60 percent drop in Week 3 from the previous week. Details Inside.
O' Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, alongwith Nana Patekar, Farida Dalal, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others, collected nearly Rs. 4.50 crore in its third week, with Rs. 35 lakh coming on Thursday. The romantic action drama registered a 60 per cent drop from the previous week.
Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, the movie reached the Rs. 58 crore mark by the end of its third week. The Shahid Kapoor movie has no competition until the release of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. However, O' Romeo doesn't have much fuel left. It is expected to close its entire theatrical run somewhere around the Rs. 60 crore mark, depending on how it performs in the fourth and fifth week.
The film hasn't done well at the box office, with the numbers it manages to do on the crutches of the Buy-One-Get-One offer. BOGO could help in the perception of higher NETT numbers, but that comes at the cost of SHARE or an additional expense under P&A, however one would like to see it. That said, even if the film had done somewhat better, like say Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, it wouldn’t have been enough to cover the budget. The costs were a bit much for the face value of the film.
The Box Office Collections of O' Romeo in India are as follows:
|Day
|Nett
|Week One
|Rs. 41.75 cr.
|Week Two
|Rs. 11.75 cr.
|3rd Friday
|Rs. 0.70 cr.
|3rd Saturday
|Rs. 1.00 cr.
|3rd Sunday
|Rs. 0.90 cr.
|3rd Monday
|Rs. 0.40 cr.
|3rd Tuesday
|Rs. 0.65 cr.
|3rd Wednesday
|Rs. 0.50 cr.
|3rd Thursday
|Rs. 0.35 cr. (est.)
|Total
|Rs. 58 cr.
