O' Romeo Box Office Collections: Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimrii's film with Vishal Bharadwaj remains flat on Holi, nets Rs 57.50 crore in 20 days

O' Romeo, directed by Vishal Bharadwaj and starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, along with Nana Patekar, Farida Dalal, Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others, is now in its final legs at the box office.

Backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the romantic action drama remained flat on Wednesday, due to the Holi festival. The movie added Rs. 70 lakh to the tally, bringing the third week's cume to Rs. 5.20 crore in 6 days. Currently standing at Rs. 57.45 crore, the movie will end its third week at Rs. 58 crore nett or so.

Since there is no significant release until Dhurandhar 2, O' Romeo will keep playing in cinemas for two more weeks. However, it hasn't left with much fuel now. It is looking to wind up its entire box office journey at the Rs. 60 crore nett mark at the Indian box office.

The Shahid Kapoor film hasn't done well at the box office, with the numbers it manages to do on the crutches of the Buy-One-Get-One offer. BOGO could help in the perception of higher NETT numbers, but that comes at the cost of SHARE or an additional expense under P&A, however one would like to see it. That said, even if the film had done somewhat better, like say Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, it wouldn’t have been enough to cover the budget. The costs were a bit much for the face value of the film.

The Box Office Collections of O' Romeo in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 41.75 cr. Week Two Rs. 11.75 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.70 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 0.90 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 0.40 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 0.70 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 0.70 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 57.45 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: Dhurandhar The Revenge set to tear apart records with solo release as forecast climbs higher