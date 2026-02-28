O Romeo Box Office Collections: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's film collects Rs 75 lakh on 3rd Friday in India

O'Romeo, directed by Vishal Bharadwaj and starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, along with Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey, Farida Jalal, and others, added Rs. 75 lakh to the tally on its 3rd Friday. The movie recorded a drop of roughly 15 per cent from the previous day and around 60 per cent from the last Friday. The movie should have remained flat at least, if it couldn't post a spike.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment on a huge budget, the romantic action drama took its total 22-day cume to Rs. 54.75 crore nett at the Indian box office. Based on the current trends, the movie is expected to wind up its third weekend around Rs. 3-3.50 crore nett, which will take its total cume to Rs. 57 crore nett or so.

The Shahid Kapoor starrer is heading to wind its entire theatrical run around Rs. 60 crore nett in India, which is not a good outcome for such a well-budgeted movie, that too, having a promising ensemble cast. One of the key reasons why the movie couldn't see the kind of success it needed is it receiving a mixed response from the audience. Had the movie garnered a favourable word-of-mouth, it would have fared much better.

The Box Office Collections of O Romeo in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 42.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 1.90 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 2.90 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 2.70 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.35 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.00 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 0.90 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 54.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collections: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur starrer wraps opening week slightly under Rs 6 crore