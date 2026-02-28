O Romeo Box Office Collections: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's film collects Rs 75 lakh on 3rd Friday in India
Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer O'Romeo added Rs. 75 lakh to the tally, bringing the total cume closer to the Rs. 55 crore mark.
O'Romeo, directed by Vishal Bharadwaj and starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, along with Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey, Farida Jalal, and others, added Rs. 75 lakh to the tally on its 3rd Friday. The movie recorded a drop of roughly 15 per cent from the previous day and around 60 per cent from the last Friday. The movie should have remained flat at least, if it couldn't post a spike.
Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment on a huge budget, the romantic action drama took its total 22-day cume to Rs. 54.75 crore nett at the Indian box office. Based on the current trends, the movie is expected to wind up its third weekend around Rs. 3-3.50 crore nett, which will take its total cume to Rs. 57 crore nett or so.
The Shahid Kapoor starrer is heading to wind its entire theatrical run around Rs. 60 crore nett in India, which is not a good outcome for such a well-budgeted movie, that too, having a promising ensemble cast. One of the key reasons why the movie couldn't see the kind of success it needed is it receiving a mixed response from the audience. Had the movie garnered a favourable word-of-mouth, it would have fared much better.
The Box Office Collections of O Romeo in India are as follows:
|Day
|Nett
|Week One
|Rs. 42.00 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Rs. 1.90 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Rs. 2.90 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Rs. 2.70 cr.
|2nd Monday
|Rs. 1.25 cr.
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs. 1.35 cr.
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs. 1.00 cr.
|2nd Thursday
|Rs. 0.90 cr.
|3rd Friday
|Rs. 0.75 cr. (est.)
|Total
|Rs. 54.75 cr.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
