O Romeo Box Office Collections: Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri continue to surprise on Tuesday, Nets Rs. 37 Cr in 5 days

O’ Romeo continued its surprisingly good hold on Tuesday, with the Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri starrer bringing in Rs. 5 crore nett approx. There was a 10 per cent jump from Monday, due to the discount day. That brings its five-day running total to Rs. 37 crore nett approx, with the first week headed for possibly Rs. 44 crore nett.

Considering the film had a surprisingly good hold on Monday, which was largely attributed to the BOGO offer and possible holiday impact in certain pockets, a drop would have been quite normal. As is seen, films with BOGO offers normally don’t grow that much on Tuesday, but they also normally don’t continue BOGO on Tuesday, as prices are already down, but this film continued BOGO yesterday, so that probably kept it from dropping.

Then, of course, there is said to be feeding involved, and evidently, the ratios at which business is coming are out of the ordinary. The feeding is probably there outside national chains, with the national chain share of business being lower than what would normally be expected from a film like this. Generally, the feeding is more visible in national chains, but here, it's probably done differently. You have a state like Gujarat outperforming, something you normally don’t see with a film like this.

Basically, the film had a poor/meh trend over the weekend and was essentially left for dead on Sunday, but now the film is suddenly trending well on weekdays, which simply doesn’t happen. How long this will continue is unknown. For now, it doesn’t really matter as the fate of the film remains unchanged. Seems unlikely, but if it continues or increases in the second week, one might have to think about it because then, by box office numbers, the outlook may change.

The Box Office Collections of O’ Romeo in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 7.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 11.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 8.25 cr. Monday Rs. 4.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 5.00 cr. Total Rs. 37.00 cr.

