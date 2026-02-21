O Romeo Box Office Collections: Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri drops further on 2nd Friday, Nets Rs. 44 Cr in 8 days

O’ Romeo had another fall in business on its 2nd Friday, with collections going below Rs. 2 crore nett. The drop from Thursday was 25-30 per cent. Films these days tend to stay flat on Fridays, especially those catering to bigger centres. However, since O’ Romeo had a partial holiday on Thursday and a BOGO offer was in effect on weekdays, which kept the business elevated. As such, a drop was largely expected, but it could have been softer at around 10-15 per cent. What it has is a bit excessive.

There was competition from two new releases, Do Deewane Seher Mein and Assi, but neither of the two got a start, and O’ Romeo remained the film with the most showcasing. The eight-day running total stands at Rs. 44 crore nett approx. The second weekend is expected to collect Rs. 8 crore nett, which will take it around Rs. 50 crore by Sunday. The film is a FLOP, but since there won’t be much going on at the box office till Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic releases, it will possibly crawl its way towards Rs. 60 crore nett.

After the kind of trend the film showed over its first weekend, it seemed that reaching Rs. 50 crore nett would be a difficult task, if not entirely impossible. However, with the support of the BOGO offer and some external push, the film will now manage to get there. Not that it changes anything for the overall picture. It is an expensive film for its worth at face value, which needed much more than Rs. 50 crore, double that at least. The sudden, surprising holds on Monday and Tuesday briefly made it seem like it could get closer to that, but the drop on Wednesday took that possibility away, and since then, it has only gone down.

The Box Office Collections of O’ Romeo in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 7.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 11.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 8.25 cr. Monday Rs. 4.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 4.75 cr. Wednesday Rs. 3.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 2.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 1.90 cr. Total Rs. 44.15 cr.

